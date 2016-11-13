Man arrested after police seize cannabis

PSNI Neighbourhood Team officers in Coalisland seized a quantity of drugs after stopping a car in the area on Saturday night, November 12.

The car, with four young males on board, was searched after officers spoke to the driver and smelt cannabis.

“On speaking with the driver a strong smell of cannabis was detected and a search was carried out on both the car and its occupants resulting in one arrest, a seizure of cannabis and two males being dealt with for possession of a Class B drug,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Help us keep drugs off your streets and out of your communities - report any concerns or suspicious activity and together we can beat this scourge.”