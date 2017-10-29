Man arrested after shooting in Newtownabbey

Detectives investigating a paramilitary style shooting in Newtownabbey on Friday night have arrested a man.

The suspect, aged 30, was detained in the Newtownabbey area last night under the Terrorism Act.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “The 30 year old victim, who was shot in the knee in Bawnmore Park, is thankfully recovering well in hospital.

“Officers examining the scene of the shooting have discovered that a second shot may have been fired, with the bullet striking the perimeter fence at the local youth club.

“This shooting occurred at 7.30pm, a time when children could easily have been playing at the youth club. To my mind, this serves to underline the mindlessness and recklessness of those responsible.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1330 27/10/17.”

Initially police had said the 30-year-old victim was approached by three men in an alley in Bawnmore Park.

One of the assailants produced a gun and fired a single shot at the victim, before the three men then fled.

Inspector McStravick said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack. It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”