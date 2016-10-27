Man arrested after three armed robberies at the same takeaway

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a series of armed robberies at the same takeaway in Larne.

Police made the arrest during their investigation into three robberies at a business premises on the Upper Cairncastle Road.

The first armed robbery happened on Wednesday January 14 at 1.30pm when a man wearing a black scarf over his face, a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and latex gloves entered the takeaway and demanded cash at gunpoint.

Two staff members were left shaken following the incident but were not injured. They described the robber as being aged in his late teens or early 20s, about 5’8” tall and of medium build.

The following day at 4.15pm a man of the same age, height and build, wearing a black scarf over his face, black jogging bottoms and gloves entered the same takeaway and again made off with cash at gun point.

The next armed robbery happened on Monday April 4 at 1.30pm. The armed robber on this occasion was described as being a young male aged approximately 16-18 years and of slim build. He was wearing a black scarf over his face, a black hooded top, black bottoms and white gloves. Rather than a firearm he was carrying a hammer.

Detective Constable Rachel Gardiner said: “The arrest is believed to be in connection with armed robberies at a business premises in the Upper Cairncastle Road area of Larne on Wednesday January 13, Thursday January 14 and Monday April 4, 2016.

“A search was also carried out at a house in the Craigy Hill area where a number of items were seized. The man currently remains in custody assisting police with their inquiries.”

As well as the armed robberies the man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug.