Man arrested after vehicle hijacked

A man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with a number of offences, including hijacking a vehicle in Ballymena last night.

It is understood the 23-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle was hijacked in the Galgorm Road area on Friday, December 16.

The owner of the vehicle was left badly shaken.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The male has also been arrested for a number of thefts in the town.”