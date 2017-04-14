Man arrested and drugs seized in Londonderry

Police are questioning a man following the seizure of herbal cannabis, cocaine and cash in Londonderry.

The 27-year-old was detained after detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime branch searched a house in the city on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to supply herbal cannabis with a street value of £20,000 and possession of criminal property.

The man is also being questioned about the discovery of cash and herbal cannabis worth £280,000 in Londonderry on September 22, 2016.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said, “We are committed to tackling illegal drugs and other criminal activities and keeping communities safe. I continue to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the supply or use of illegal drugs or criminal activity.

“Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”