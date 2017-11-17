Man arrested as Fire Service deals with gas leak in Banbridge

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that it was called to a property in the Hillhead Gardens area of Banbridge shortly after 9.20pm on Wednesday, November 15 following reports of a gas leak.

Two crews from Banbridge Fire Station and one from Lurgan Fire Station were tasked to the incident.

“Firefighters attended a report of gas leak at a two-storey mid-terrace house,” a NIFRS spokesperson said. “A 50 metre safety cordon was put in place and firefighters isolated the gas supply. Firefighters finished at the scene at 10.17pm and the incident was handed over to PSNI.”

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in the area at around the same time on suspicion of assault on police, criminal damage and possession of Class B drugs.

Officers were called to a report of criminal damage at a property in the area at around 9.20pm.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the man has since be released on police bail pending further enquiries.