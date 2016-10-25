Man arrested as part of organised crime investigation

Detectives from Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man aged in his 30’s in west Belfast as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

He has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a firearm, possession of a stun gun, possession of a quantity of class A controlled drugs (approximately one kilo of cocaine) and a quantity of cash. These items were recovered during the search of a house in the Newtownabbey area on June 22 and 23.

He is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “We remain committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those individuals and groups who are involved in crime.

“We will continue to work to identify them, disrupt their activities, arrest them and place them before the courts. We will also seek to ensure that they do not derive any material benefit from their illegal activities.

“Anyone with information about drugs or any illegal activity can contact police on 101 or information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”