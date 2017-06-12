Man arrested in Belfast under Terrorism Act

A 53-year-old man has this morning been arrested by detectives from C1 Criminal Investigation Department under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act following a search of premises in the East Belfast area.

A PSNI spokesman said the arrest related to a shooting incident at a house in Norglen Parade on 12th January 2017.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A search in relation to the investigation was also conducted in the West Belfast area.