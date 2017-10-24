Man arrested in Rasharkin murder probe released on bail

A 36-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in his fifties in Rasharkin has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim’s body was discovered at an address on Townhill Road on Sunday, October 22.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Townhill Road area between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday to contact them on 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.