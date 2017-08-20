Man arrested on drugs charges after sudden death of teenage girl in Omagh

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19 year old woman in the Meelmore Drive area of Omagh yesterday afternoon (Saturday).

Detective Constable Una McKenna said: “Following this incident, a 24 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs and also supplying and being concerned in the supply of Class A and C controlled drugs. He is currently helping us with our enquiries.

“We know drugs are a real concern for local communities and we understand the misery they can cause to communities, families and to those who get involved in taking them.

“We will continue to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs, bring individuals before the courts and work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to illegal drugs, to contact local police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, details can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”