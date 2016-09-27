Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Detectives investigating a serious assault on the Ballycastle Road in Coleraine during the early hours of yesterday morning have arrested a 35 year old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect was arrested in Coleraine yesterday evening and remains in custody at this time. Two other men, aged 30 and 31, arrested yesterday morning have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Wallace is continuing to appeal for anyone who was on the Ballycastle Road early yesterday morning and who witnessed any form of altercation or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Coleraine Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 39 of 26/09/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.