Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in car in Lisburn

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a car in Lisburn.

The body was discovered in the Limehurst Way area on Monday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death, which police are treated as suspicious.

Police do not believe there is any paramilitary involvement in the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered in a car in the Limehurst Way area of Lisburn this afternoon.

“Police received the report shortly after 4.20pm. We would appeal to anybody who may have information in relation to this suspicious death or who was in the area of Limehurst Way today between 9am and 5pm to contact detectives at the incident room in Lisburn on 101.”