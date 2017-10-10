Man arrested over assault in town

Detectives investigating a report of an assault on a 36-year-old man in the Larne area on Monday evening, October 9, have arrested a 38-year-old man.

Police received a report shortly after 10pm last night of an assault taking place under the flyover at High Street/Glynn Road.

NIAS also attended the scene and conveyed the injured party to hospital, where he remains.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Kerry Brennan said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which could help with our enquiries to contact Criminal Investigation Division at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1578 09/10/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”