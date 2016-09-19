Man arrested over murder of prominent loyalist John Boreland

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a prominent loyalist.

Ulster Defence Association member John Boreland, 46, was gunned down in north Belfast last month.

The man, 39, is being questioned at the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s serious crime suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Mr Boreland was hit a number of times with a shotgun as he walked to his flat in the Sunningdale Gardens area of north Belfast on August 7. He died at the scene.

Last week three men aged 61, 33 and 29 appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.

The charges relate to the destruction of a silver Renault Megane car that police believe was connected to the murder.

All three were remanded in custody.

A fourth man, 33, who was arrested in the Newtownabbey area last Tuesday, was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.