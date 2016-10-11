Man arrested over suspected Coleraine murder

The PSNI has arrested a 35-year-old man in Newtownards for suspected murder.
The move came after the death tonight of 54-year-old Mark Lamont.
He was critically injured outside a house on the Ballycastle Road in Coleraine last month.
