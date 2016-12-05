Man attacked health centre after not getting medicine

A man smashed a health centre reception window after being refused prescription drugs, a court heard today.

Ciaran McAreavey also assaulted two police officers following the bout of disorderly behaviour in west Belfast on Friday, a judge was told.

The 34-year-old, currently of no fixed address, was said to have made full admissions to the offences.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face six charges, including a further count of criminal damage to a police vehicle.

Objecting to bail, a PSNI officer claimed there was a risk of further offences.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd confirmed McAreavey has admitted the allegations, and was apologetic.

He told the court his client had just returned from London and is suffering from a serious sciatica problem.

McAreavey was said to have damaged the window after arguing with his mother because his prescription had not been processed.

“It was a ridiculous way to behave,” Mr Boyd acknowledged.

Granting bail, District Judge Fiona Bangall reinforced a ban on McAreavey entering part of west Belfast. He is due back in court in two weeks time.