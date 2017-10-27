Man beaten with bat during home robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Carrive Road area of Silverbridge, Armagh on Wednesday.

Detective Constable McCartan said: “Police received a report yesterday that at approximately 9.45pm on Wednesday night three masked men entered the house and demanded money.

"There were three people in the house at the time, including a man and two women, who were tied up during the ordeal.

"Before leaving the house empty handed, the man was beaten with a wooden bat and sustained injuries to his legs for which he was treated for at hospital," he said.

D.C. McCartan added: “The man’s injuries are not believed to be life changing at this time.

“While the two females were not physically injured, they have been left shaken by the ordeal.

“This was a savage attack on this man, and a frightening ordeal for the three occupants of the house.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the Carrive Road area of Silverbridge on Wednesday night and who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, to contact detectives in Ardmore on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 277 of 26/10/17."

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.