Man beaten with bat in gang attack in Ballymena

A masked gang was involved in an attack on a house in Ballymena last night (Wednesday).

Detectives are now appealing for information following the aggravated burglary in the Drumtara area of the town.

Shortly before midnight police received a report that two masked men had forced entry to a house. A male occupant was struck a number of times with what is believed to be a bat.

There was also a female present in the house however she did not sustain any injuries.

It is believed that two further masked men remained outside the property.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime, Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1400 17/05/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish a motive for this incident.