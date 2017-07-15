Man brandishing bottle robs Belfast post office

A man is being questioned by detectives in connection with a robbery at a business in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast last night.

At around 10:45pm staff at a Post Office reported that a man brandishing a bottle had robbed the premises, fleeing with a sum of cash.

Responding PSNI officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description at University Street a short time later. He ran from police but was detained at nearby Lavinia Square.

A PSNI spokesperson said the 30-year-old man remains in custody and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ballynafeigh area of the Ormeau Road at around the time of the incident.

They can be contacted at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1386 of 14/7/17.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.