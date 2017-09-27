Man carrying machete tasered and arrested in Newtownabbey shop

Police have arrested a man following an incident at a shop on the Mill Road in Newtownabbey this evening.

Shortly after 4.50pm police received a report that a man, carrying a machete, had entered the shop in the area.

Specially trained firearms officers responded and a Taser stun gun was deployed by an officer to prevent further harm to the person and members of the public.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police and has been taken to hospital for assessment.

As is normal procedure, the Police Ombudsman’s Office has been informed of the incident.