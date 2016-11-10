Man caught driving stolen BMW claims he bought it outside auction

A 26-year-old man accused of having a stolen BMW car in his possession has claimed he paid 4,000 euros for it outside an auction.

Constantin Emil Asimionesei, from Morning View, Athy, Kildare, appeared in the dock at Banbridge Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 10.

He is charged with handling stolen goods, namely a BMW car, and driving without insurance on November 9 this year.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused with the charges.

She said that the vehicle had been stolen in Meath on October 13 this year and the report of the theft circulated to police.

On November 9 police were patrolling on the A1 when they saw the vehicle stopped at a filling station between Dromore and Banbridge.

They arrested the defendant, who claimed he had bought the car for 4,000 euros outside an auction room in Mullingar.

A public prosecutor said the accused had convictions in the Republic of Ireland but that there would be no objection to bail.

A solicitor representing Asimionesei said he had been going to collect his brother at Mallusk and had stopped at the filling station.

He said that when his client bought the vehicle outside the auction he not only received the logbook, but documents equivalent to the MOT and keys.

“To all intents and purposes he thought it was a legitimate sale,” added the solicitor.

Looking at the accused’s record, District Judge Paul Copeland said: “This man is a convicted thief and has a history of bail breach.”

He added that he was reluctant to release him on bail unless there were assurances he would return.

The solicitor explained that there were some matters which were far from clear and the car had never been reported stolen to any insurance company.

Judge Copeland said Asimionesi could be released once he had lodged a £1,000 cash deposit.

And he ordered that the vehicle should not be released without the authority of the court.

The accused was remanded to appear again on Tuesday, November 15 at Armagh Magistrates Court.