Man caught stealing from charity clothing bank

Police caught a man red-handed, stealing from a charity clothing bank, in a quiet County Antrim village in the middle of the night, a court was told on Thursday.

A defence lawyer for Saulius Martinavicius (25), of Grant Avenue, Randalstown, said it was accepted it was a “mean offence, depriving those less fortunate than you”.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court and admitted charges of theft; going equipped with theft with a hammer and a crowbar; and using a vehicle without insurance.

The offences were detected at Grove Road, Kells, County Antrim, at 1.30am on July 17 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer said police on patrol saw a parked van which they established was uninsured and when they spoke to the defendant he told them he was “taking clothes to a clothing bank”.

However, when they searched the van they found clothing from the clothes bank along with a crow bar and hammer.

Defence barrister Michael Ward said the defendant thought it was a “recycling bank” and his client said he could get 40pence per kilo for old clothes.

Said Mr Ward: “It was his view rather than these being recycled that he could perhaps make a modest income”.

The barrister said the defendant used the crow bar and hammer to gain access to the clothing bank.

He said Martinavicius had been in Northern Ireland since 2007 and had been employed full-time in a range of jobs but last year when he was out of work he was “attempting to fill a gap in his income and strayed over the boundary” with the theft.

District Judge Peter King said it was a “very mean” offence and as it was a charity bin it was “akin to taking a charity box”.

He said he needed a pre-sentence report and the case was adjourned until February.