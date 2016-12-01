Man caught with heroin syringe behind his ear

An addict caught with a syringe full of heroin behind his ear has been ordered to complete 18 months probation.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Ross Coady was stopped by police in the city centre on September 11.

The 31-year-old, from Margaret Street, Londonderry, admitted a charge of possessing Class A drugs.

Following his arrest Coady confirmed he had a quantity of heroin for his own personal use.

Defence solicitor Brendan Blaney told the court his client is now on a programme of treatment for his dependency.

Sentencing Coady to 18 months probation, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said he recognised the attempts being made to treat his addiction.