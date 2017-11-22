Man charged after allegedly ‘amusing himself’ while watching porn in public

Poice have charged a man with committing an act outraging public decency after he was allegedly caught “amusing himself” while watching porn in a shopping centre.

Police said the alleged incident – which took place in Portadown – was reported to them back in January and an investigation was launched.

CCTV was seized and the suspect was then identified and interviewed by police. He has now been charged with the offence.

PSNI Craigavon tweeted: “We are aware that these sorts of incidents are particularly upsetting and emotive in the community. These investigations aren’t always instant results, but hopefully this goes some way to show that no matter how much time passes, we will not falter in pursuing suspects where there are still lines of evidence to follow.”