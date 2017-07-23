Man charged after Dundonald armed robbery

One man has been charged in the wake of an armed robbery in Dundonald.

Detectives have charged a 22-year-old man in relation to an armed robbery at commercial premises on the Upper Newtownards Road, Dundonald, on Friday.

The accused has also been charged with robbery and possession of offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday, 24 July.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Detective Constable Goggins said that at approximately 7:20am on Friday two males believed to be armed with knives entered a shop on Upper Newtownards Road, Dundonald and threatened staff before making off with a sum of money.

“One of the males was believed be around 5ft 6inches in height and wearing an electric blue hooded top and grey bottoms. The second man was believed to be around 6ft in height and dressed in a black top and bottoms. Fortunately, nobody was injured during this incident”.