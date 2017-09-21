Man charged after three teenagers robbed at knifepoint

A man has been charged after three teenagers were robbed at knife point in Craigavon yesterday afternoon.

The 24-year-man has been charged with two counts of robbery, common assault and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court later this morning, Friday 22 September.

It is understood the charges are linked to an incident in Drumgor Park in Craigavon yesterday afternoon when three teenagers were threatened by a man with a knife who then stole two mobile phones from them.

The incident happened around 3pm at Drumgor Park.

Police issued an ‘urgent appeal’ for the suspect described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

Less than an hour after the URGENT APPEAL on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook police said the man was found.

The post states: “Cancel last. Male located, arrested, and now knows not to bring a knife to a gun fight.

“What we believe was a stolen phone has been recovered along with a knife.

“Thanks for all your shares, much appreciated.

“Great work by everyone involved and a special shout out to our Armed Response colleagues. Those guys don’t mess about, and ensured this came to a swift and successful conclusion.”