Man charged with attempted murder after pharmacy robbery bid

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following an attempted robbery bid at a west Belfast pharmacy on Thursday.

Standing in the dock of Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday (April 8), 26-year-old Patrick Campbell spoke only to confirm that he understood the 11 charges against him.

Campbell, of no fixed address, is accused of trying to kill Peter Wright, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on his colleague and fellow pharmacist Peter McDonagh, possessing a knife with intent to rob and assaulting police.

He is also charged with robbing a woman of her mobile phone, attempting to rob money from a man and three further counts of possessing of a knife with intent to rob on the same date.

A police officer said he could connect Campbell to each of the charges which arise following an incident at a Falls Road chemists.

Campbell was remanded in custody to appear again via video link on May 5.