A man in his 20s has been charged with the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor, Co Down last month.

The 29-year-old from Ards is also accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said he will appear before Ards Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr Horner was shot dead outside a Bangor supermarket in front of his young son on Sunday, May 28.