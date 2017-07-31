Man charged with deaf children charity fraud offences

A man charged with dozens of fraud offences claimed to be collecting money for deaf children, a court has heard.

Ryan Best is accused of carrying out a one-day charity scam in the Glengormley area of Co Antrim.

The 22-year-old, of Fernagh Court in Newtownabbey, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a total of 28 charges.

They include seven counts of fraud by false representation and a further 18 attempted frauds.

Best is also accused of theft, and possessing a letter from the National Deaf Chidlren’s Society for use in a fraud.

The alleged offences, some involving businesses in Glengormley, were all carried out on June 14 this year.

According to the charges he dishonestly claimed to be collecting charity money on behalf of deaf children.

Best spoke only to confirm he understood the allegations against him.

A defence solicitor did not challenge a police officer who said she could connect him to the case.

No bail application was made following the disclosure that Best is currently a sentenced prisoner.

Remanding him in custody to appear again by video-link in eight weeks, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: “This is going to take a bit of time to pull together.”