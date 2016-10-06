Man charged with drugs offences after Portadown cannabis factory find

A 46-year-old man is expected to appear in Craigavon Magistrates court next month charged with

cultivating cannabis, possession of a class B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.

The charges come after detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, supported by Local Policing Team officers made the discovery of a cannabis factory at premises in the Annagh Industrial Estate on the Tandragee Road, Portadown, yesterday.

The man has been bailed to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on November 2.