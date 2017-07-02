Man charged with robbery at church

Police have charged a 45-year-old man with robbery at a church in Portadown.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Stephen Wilson said a woman aged in her 70s reported that she had entered the church at William Street in the town on Friday afternoon and disturbed someone trying to prise open a donation box with a crowbar.

He added: “When he saw her, the man left the building but then returned and demanded money from her.

“At first, the lady refused to hand over her purse, but when this man hit her with the crowbar, she did give him a sum of money.

“The lady was left shaken and has some bruising to her left shoulder.”

The suspect is also accused of attempted theft, going equipped for theft and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, when the charges will be reviewed by prosecutors.