Man cleared of court attack on ex-partner

A Co Down man has been acquitted of launching a courtroom assault on his ex-partner.

Sarah Hildreth claimed Jonathan Hillier had punched her in the ribs during family-related proceedings in Belfast.

But a judge dismissed the case after identifying inconsistencies around the alleged attack at the High Court.

Mr Hillier, 40, of Princess Gardens in Holywood, was contesting a charge of common assault.

He was accused of walking past and striking his former partner while giving evidence at the hearing in January this year.

Ms Hildreth told Belfast Magistrates’ Court he targeted her after leaving the witness box to get documents.

“The last thing I expected was to be punched in court,” she said.

According to her account she shouted out on being struck, drawing the attention of lawyers and the judge.

The alleged blow caused redness to her ribs, she added.

A solicitor who had been representing her at the High Court hearing described hearing a yelp.

But in his evidence Ms Hildreth was rubbing her arm after the alleged incident.

“Whatever happened took place behind my back,” he said.

With no other witnesses to the alleged assault, Mr Hillier emphatically denied hitting his ex-partner.

Insisting he had been carrying documents in both hands when he passed her, he told the court: “There was no contact whatsoever. She would come up with anything.”

Defence solicitor Fergal MacElhatton contended that it had been a “fraudulent” allegation witnessed by no-one else.

Following submissions District Judge Fiona Bagnall cited differences in where the alleged injury was inflicted.

Dismissing the charge, she said: “The inconsistencies are quite fundamental.

“There seems to be a confused picture as to what happened ... and I cannot be satisfied that the assault took place as set out by the injured party.”