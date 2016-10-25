Man critical after Newtownstewart collision

A man in his forties has been left in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Newtownstewart.

The pedestrian was struck by a black Vauxhall Ventra at 6.35pm on Monday evening on the Strabane Road.

Police said that the driver “has been spoken to” and have appealed for witnesses on tel. 101, quoting reference 1099/24/10/16.

The Belfast Trust confirmed that the man remains critical in the Royal Victoria Hospital.