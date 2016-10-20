Man defecated on the floor of his cell at police station

After he was arrested and put in a police cell a 22-year-old man was seen on CCTV defecating on the floor, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Caolan Shannon, Rampart Street, Lurgan, admitted criminal damage to the cell on April 7 last year.

He was given a conditional discharge for two years and ordered to pay £120.99.

The court heard that at 1.45am the defendant was aggressive with police in Charles Street, Lurgan, and with members of the public.

He was arrested and in put in a cell where, on CCTV, he was seen defecating on the floor.

The court was told that is had cost a total of £120.99 to clean the cell after the incident.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked Shannon if he did this at home and would he like the CCTV coverage to be shown to the court.

He replied that he wouldn’t.