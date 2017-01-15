Man detained following robbery incident in Newtownards

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man following an attempted robbery in Newtownards on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 9pm police received a report that a man with a knife was threatening staff at a business premises at Regent Street.

When officers responded, they arrived at the scene to discover a man on the street threatening members of the public.

He was restrained and arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Sunday morning police said he was still in custody.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to contact Bangor Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1148 of 14/01/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.