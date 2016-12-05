Man dies after Victoria street premises incident

A 27-year-old man died yesterday following an incident at premises in the Victoria Street area of Belfast on Friday 2nd December.

“Police received the report of a suspected drugs incident on the afternoon of Friday 2nd December,” Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said.

He said three men - aged 33-years, 22-years and 19-years - were arrested on Friday afternoon but were released on police bail pending further inquiries in the early hours of December 3.

A fourth man, aged 33-years, was arrested on the afternoon of Saturday 3rd December and has since been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

Detectives carried out several searches of the premises over the weekend and a number of items were seized and taken away for further examination. Inquiries are ongoing at this time.”