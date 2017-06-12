Man dies at Belfast fast food restaurant

A man in his late thirties has died at a fast food restuarant at the Yorkgate complex in Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) says it was called just after 2pm to deal with a report of the man being unconscious at the premises.

A rapid response paramedic and Accident and Emergency Crew was sent in response.

“Nobody was taken from the scene” an NIAS spokesman said.

The PSNI said they are currently at the scene of the sudden death of a male at premises in the Brougham Street area of Belfast.

Police have not released any further details at this stage.