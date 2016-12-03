Man dies in suspected gangland shooting in Dublin Park

A man has been shot dead in a suburban park in Dublin in a suspected gangland assassination.

The victim, aged 41 and well known to gardai, suffered a number of gunshot wounds at Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan shortly after 8pm last night.

A passer-by who reported hearing a number of shots alerted gardai.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene once paramedics arrived.

A blue-coloured Mazda 6 car, with an 05 registration plate, has been found burnt-out nearby at Hayden’s Lane.

The victim had been targeted before in a shooting but escaped with non-life threatening wounds.

He has previously been charged with a double murder but the charges were later withdrawn.

He was also convicted of unlawful possession of firearms with intent to endanger life.

That conviction was later overturned.

The scene of his killing has been sealed off for a technical examination by forensic experts.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.