Man due in court after £400,000 drug find

A 41-year-old man is due to appear in court today following the seizure of around £400,000 worth of cannabis in Co Tyrone yesterday.

PSNI made the drug seizure in Coalisland following a search,

A police spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B controlled drug.

“He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later this morning, Tuesday 26 September. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. “