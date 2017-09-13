Man facing charges of breaching Violent Offences Prevention Order

A man who was remanded in custody for a week after breaching a court curfew by coming home late from the Portrush Air Show was released on bail when he appeared before Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison on September 11.

Gary Woods (28), of Clarehill Park, Aghadowey, currently faces charges of breaching a Violent Offences Prevention Order.

It is alleged that on August 17 he stayed an at unauthorised address in the Belfast area, an act he was prohibited from doing under the Order. On the same date he is also accused of failing to engage with his Designated Risk Manager under the Order.

After being charged with the offences, Woods was electronically tagged with a 10pm to 8am curfew but he was accused of breaching it after attending the AirShow.

He had been remanded into custody on Monday September 4. Back at the same court on September 11, a prosecutor said the full file in the case was not due until October.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey reminded District Judge Liam McNally his client had appeared before him the previous Monday in relation to a bail breach. The previous week Mr Harvey said a traffic diversion held his client up.

Mr Harvey said the allegation was that Woods returned late from the Air Show. On September 11, the solicitor said the defendant accepted he was late but that, to a degree, the situation was out of his control although in hindsight he should have given himself more time to get home. Mr Harvey asked the judge to reconsider bail.

Judge McNally said Woods had had a week to consider his position and he warned him that even if he is just one minute over his curfew again he will go back into custody. As he freed the defendant on the same terms of bail, Woods said: “Cheers Your Worship”.

In April 2015 Woods was given a 30-month jail sentence after he admitted attacking his heavily pregnant girlfriend.

After being released from prison earlier this year, Woods became the first person in Northern Ireland to get a Violent Offences Prevention Order as he was considered a danger to women. It banned Woods from entering into any relationship with any woman without verifiable disclosure as to the nature of his offending being made to that person by his Designated Risk Manager (DRM) and Social Services.

It also prevented him from residing at an address without prior approval from his DRM or staying overnight at any other address or place without prior approval of the DRM and or Social Services.

He was also not allowed to possess any mobile or sim card or device capable of accessing the internet, without registering that item with his DRM and making that device available on request for inspection by a police officer.

Another condition was that he engaged with his DRM.