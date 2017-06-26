Man facing firearms charges after north Down incident

A man is facing a number of firearms charges after an incident in north Down on Sunday.

On Sunday, police said that officers had been called to an address in Bangor early in the morning.

The PSNI gave it as “Fort Terrace”, although no such street could be found on online maps.

They said that they had received reports of a male attempting to enter a property.

Upon arrival they could not see such a male, “however a search of the area resulted in officers locating a car with a female passenger locked inside”.

Police freed the woman and seized a knife from inside the car, whilst a man was arrested shortly afterwards.

Now police have said a 31-year-old man has been charged with offences including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 27.