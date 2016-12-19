Man facing rape and sexual abuse charges

A Drumbo man has appeared in court accused of the sexual abuse and rape of a boy in an historical case.

Standing in Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, December 19, 41-year-old Mark Laurence Reavy confirmed that he understood the seven charges against him. He also confirmed that he had no objection to the Preliminary Enquiry which would see his case referred to the Crown Court.

Mr Reavy, from Glenside Avenue in the Co Down village, is charged with four counts of indecent assault, two of committing acts of gross indecency with a child and one of buggery with a boy under 16.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on various dates between 28 February 1990 and 26 February 1993.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted the papers for the basis of a Prima Facie case against the alleged paedophile, a submission his solicitor took no issue with.

Standing in a dark suit with his hands clasped in front of his body, Mr Reavy declined the opportunity to comment on the charges or give evidence to the Preliminary Enquiry.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court, District Judge Rosie Watters freed Mr Reavy on continuing bail and ordered him to appear before the higher court on February 2 for his arraignment.