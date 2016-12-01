Man facing trial for crash at filming of TV reconstruction

A man is to stand trial over a car crashing into a group of people in south Belfast, a judge has ordered.

Hugh McGrattan, 25, appeared before the city’s magistrates court to face five counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

The alleged offences relate to an incident close to the Boucher Road on November 30 last year.

A television crew was reportedly filming a reconstruction for a crime show in the area at the time of the crash.

McGrattan, of Whiterock Drive in Belfast, entered the dock for preliminary enquiry proceedings to establish if he has a case to answer.

The charges against him involve causing injury to three men and two women due to his driving on Falcon Road and Apollo Road.

No further details were disclosed during the hearing.

After the alleged offences were put to him he declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

A prosecution lawyer submitted that he has a case to answer.

The deputy district judge granted her application for the accused to be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

McGrattan was released on continuing bail.