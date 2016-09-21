Man forced into boot of car during robbery bid

A man was assaulted and forced into the boot of car during an incident in the Magheralin area last night (Tuesday, September 20)

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information following the incident.

Around 8.45pm three individuals entered a house on Lurgan Road.

The group demanded money from the occupant before assaulting him and placing him in the boot of a car.

The man was released in the Moira area and the car abandoned.

A police spokesman said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim and detectives are keen to find those responsible.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a blue Mazda car and silver Vauxhall driving in the Magheralin or nearby areas between 9pm and 10.30pm last night.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101, quoting ref: 1405 20/09/16.

If you prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.