Man forced into car and made hand over cash in own home

A man in his 30s has been forced into a car and driven to his home by a gang demanding cash.

The incident happened in the Yorkgate area of Belfast yesterday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said the victim had been walking in the Yorkgate area “when he was approached by a number of men who threatened him and demanded money”.

“He was then forced into a car and driven a short distance to his home where the men took him inside before stealing a sum of cash,” he added.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed an altercation in the area of Yorkgate yesterday evening or anyone with any information to contact them in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 1035 of 30/11/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the Independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.