Man found unconscious in Dunclug house - police appeal

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found unconscious in a house in Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena on the morning of Tuesday 18 October.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “The man is currently in a serious condition in hospital. At this stage I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Dunclug Gardens over the last few days and has information that could assist with our investigation to make contact with us on the non-emergency number 101.”

A 40 year old man has been arrested and is currently helping police with their enquiries.