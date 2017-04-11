Man gets suspended sentence for assault on paramedics

A Belfast man who assaulted two paramedics trying to treat him has been given a five-month suspended prison sentence.

Jonathan Goodall lunged at the medical workers, ripping one victim’s shirt, after they responded to a report of him having a fit, a judge was told.

The paramedics were forced to retreat amid fears for their safety during the incident at the 19-year-old’s University Street accommodation in December 2015.

Goodall was said to have no memory of the assaults, which also involved grabbing one of the crew by the finger, but apologised for his actions.

He also appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court for two separate offences of theft and criminal damage.

Prosecutors said a taxi belonging to a man living in the same area was hit by a tin, causing £600 damage, on November 14, 2015.

In January 2016 Goodall stole an iPhone from an associate, the court heard.

He later admitted selling it to a shop in the city centre.

Defence lawyer Luke Curran argued that his client’s life has stabilised since sentencing was deferred last year.

Agreeing with that assessment, District Judge Fiona Bagnall imposed a five-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered Goodall to pay £200 in compensation.

She described the offences against the paramedics as the most serious.

Mrs Bagnall told the defendant: “The aggravating factor is they are there to help you and then you assault them.”