Man guilty of assaulting girlfriend but cleared of puppy attack

A Belfast man was today found guilty of assaulting his partner, but acquitted of attacking her eight-month old puppy.

Following a week-long trial held at Belfast Crown Court, Joseph Henry Smyth, from Hillhead Cottages on Shaws Road, was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend and causing her grievous bodily harm with intent, and also of assaulting a police officer.

Whilst he was found guilty of two charges, the 32-year old was cleared of causing her dog unnecessary suffering.

During the trial, the woman gave evidence and tearfully recalled how, after drinking beer and vodka, her partner Smyth launched a physical attack on her in her Tate’s Avenue home. She said the ordeal, which occurred on Monday September 14, 2015, lasted around an hour and only ended when he kicked her off the top of a bay window.

She said she was trailed up the stairs by her hair, was repeatedly punched in the face, had her nose bitten and at one stage was hit on the top of the head with a hoover. She told the jury that in a bid to escape from Smyth, she climbed out of a first floor window and onto the top of the ground floor bay window.

She said she managed to get on top of the window and try and escape by levering herself down a drainpipe - but that Smyth appeared, told her “I will help you” then kicked her off the windowsill, causing her to fall onto the pavement below.

The woman - who is currently in prison serving a conviction for drugs - raised the alarm with a neighbour and was taken to hospital, where she was treated for a number of serious injuries including a fractured vertebrae, an 8cm wound to her head which required staples, a fractured hand and a broken nose.

She also claimed that during the incident, Smyth grabbed her eight-month old puppy - a mini-schnauzer called Sophie - and threw the dog both against a wall then down a flight of stairs. Smyth was subsequently cleared of animal cruelty.

When police arrived at the scene, Smyth was found hiding in the hotpress. Following his arrest, Smyth spat at a police constable. He denied a charge of assaulting an officer, but was convicted of this charge, along with causing his partner grievous bodily harm with intent.

He made the case that after taking a cocktail of alcohol and drugs, the woman became violent towards him. Smyth also claimed that after they became embroiled in a row that became violent, his drug-induced partner then climbed onto the top of the ground floor window from her bedroom, then fell off.

After the jury returned the verdicts Smyth - who the jury heard has offences for assaulting other women on his criminal record - was remanded back into custody.

Her Honour Judge McCaffrey, who presided over the trial, thanked the members of the jury for their service before discharging them.

She then ordered that pre-sentence reports be compiled on Smyth ahead of sentencing, which is expected to take place next month.