Man has part of ear bitten off in Belfast attack

A 31-year-old man has had part ear bitten off during a vicious assault in Belfast.

The victim was walking along Ross Street in the west of the city around 2am this morning when he was attacked by four males.

Police said part of his ear was bitten off and a tooth was also knocked out in the assault.

He attended hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthorne appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact police at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 154 18/07/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.