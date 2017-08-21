Man has part of ear bitten off in Belfast dance floor altercation

A man has had part of his ear bitten off during a dance floor altercation in Belfast.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was assaulted by another male in licensed premises off Amelia Street in the city centre just before midnight on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said: “The suspect is believed to have left the premises in a taxi outside James Street South following the incident, with a female.

“The suspect is described as a white male, aged in his thirties, possibly 5ft 7-8” tall, and well-built with short dark hair, shaved about a 2-3 inch blade. He had a tattoo on his neck and was wearing a tight T-shirt.”

D/S McCallum added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on 101, quoting reference 1529 of 20/08/17. Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”